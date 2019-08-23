Behringer clones Korg’s classic MS-20 synth

Behringer‘s surprise synth is ready to ship now.

Behringer’s latest synth clone is a Eurorack format version of Korg’s classic MS-20.

In a departure from its usual strategy of teasing its instruments extensively before release, Behringer surprised its fans by revealing it has a batch of 2,000 units of the K-2 ready to ship.

“We hear people constantly complaining that we’re announcing too early and never ship anything. This time we kept quiet:-)”, the company said on Facebook.

The budget gear company has yet to announce a price for the K-2, but its Minimoog clone, the Behringer D, can be purchased new for $299. Like the Behringer D, the K-2 is Eurorack compatible and has a 16-voice poly chain function.

