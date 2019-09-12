Lunchmeat

Listen to FACT’s Lunchmeat playlist with Lotic, Caterina Barbieri and more

By , Sep 12 2019

Prague’s foremost celebration of audiovisual art marks its 10th anniversary this year. Listen to a playlist of some of our favorite selections from an adventurous program, including Lotic, Caterina Barbieri, Sote, Konx-Om-Pax and LSDXOXO, in preparation for the epic five-day event.

Lunchmeat Festival, Prague’s annual celebration of electronic music and audiovisual art is back for 2019 with a program stacked with FACT favorites, including Lotic, Caterina Barbieri, Sote, LSDXOXO, Octave One and HDMIRROR.

The festival takes place over five days from September 30 to October 5 at various venues across the Czech capital, including CAMP, Ankali and the iconic Veletržní Palác building. To mark Lunchmeat’s 10th anniversary, FACT will present Aurora Cerebralis, the new audiovisual project from Dasha Rush, which includes  generative visuals of cerebral activity from inside the human nervous system and will be projected in 360 degrees at Prague’s Planetárium.

To celebrate our return to Prague we’ve put together a playlist of some of our most anticipated acts, check it out below. For more information about Lunchmeat 2019, head over to their website.

Read next: Lunchmeat 2018 – Prague’s ambitious A/V festival proves visuals can matter

