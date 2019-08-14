FACT and Prague’s Lunchmeat Festival co-host performance of Dasha Rush’s new A/V show, Aurora Cerebralis

It opens the six-day festival on September 30.

FACT and Lunchmeat Festival will co-host a performance of Dasha Rush’s new A/V show, Aurora Cerebralis, in Prague next month.

Aurora Cerebralis is a collaboration with Alex Guevara, whose generative visuals of cerebral activity from inside the human nervous system join Berlin-based techno artist Rush’s spatial sound design that evokes “transient, neurological shimmers that alter our perception of time in the same measure as they bend or expand the real space”.

The performance, which happens two weeks after its world premiere at Berliner Festspiele, takes place at Prague’s Planetárium on a 360°, 8K, 23.5m diameter projection screen. The show marks the opening of Lunchmeat’s 2019 edition, and takes place on September 30. Six-day festival passes have sold out, but individual tickets for the event can be purchased here. A three-day ticket, which only covers events from Thursday, October 3 to Saturday October 5, can be purchased here.

Lunchmeat Festival’s 2019 edition, which once again has a heavy focus on A/V collaborations, also features performances from Caterina Barbieri, Varg and AnnaMelina’s FLORA project, Konx-om-Pax, Lotic & Emmanuel Biard, LSDXOXO, Octave One and Sote. It runs from September 30 through to October 5 – find more info at the Lunchmeat site and find the Facebook event here.

