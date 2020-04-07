Artist DIY I by I 07.04.20

Artist DIY: Laima presents Anxiety, Home and Future

Artist DIY is a series of videos made by artists in collaboration with FACT in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FACT edits each episode remotely, while the artist shoots at their home or studio with whatever equipment they have available. In this episode, Laima gives us an intimate performance titled Anxiety, Home and Future, based on her debut record, Home, released on The Vinyl Factory x DEEWEE last year.

Home is an appropriate subject for this first episode of Artist DIY: the album’s only live performances have been strictly limited to people’s homes, and now, with everyone trapped in their own houses and flats, Laima welcomes us into hers.

“‘Anxiety’ is a track about not knowing what comes next, and our constant battle in choosing things to do and thinking too much and planning, planning, planning,” Laima says of the performance’s first track. “Now it’s quite interesting, there’s no space to plan because we don’t know what’s gonna happen.”

This episode was directed remotely in real time by FACT, and shot using camera equipment left at Laima’s house – after being disinfected and dropped off at a two-metre distance, of course. Filming was handled by Laima’s husband Iggor Cavalera (who she performs with as Mixhell) and their daughter, Raissa Cavalera, with lighting and stage design by Laima herself.

Laima’s album Home is available now via The Vinyl Factory and her new single ‘Disco Pregnancy’ can be bought here. Laima will also be performing a full streamed performance of her album, Home from Home, on DEEWEE’s Instagram Live soon.

Watch next: group A & Kat Day present Formwork (live A/V) at MODE

