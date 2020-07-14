Artist DIY: Pussy Riot

Artist DIY is a series of videos made by artists in collaboration with FACT in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FACT edits each episode remotely, while the artist shoots at their home or studio with whatever equipment they have available. This episode comes from Nadya Tolokonnikova of Pussy Riot, the Russian feminist protest band and performance art group whose acts of protest against have made headlines across the world.

Tolokonnikova tells us about her life in lockdown, plays a live performance with Imkorpo featuring tracks and shares her thoughts on the COVID-19 pandemic and its repercussions, as well as the murder of George Floyd in the US and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests.

You can help Pussy Riot to stay active by buying merchandise from their store or supporting them on Patreon.

Special thanks to Pussy Riot, Nadya Tolokonnikova and Imkorpo

‘Straight Outta Vagina’ video by Phillip R Lopez

Photos by Josef Jasso

‘Make America Great Again’ video by Jonas Akerlund

‘CHAIKA’ video by Nadya Tolokonnikova and Andrey Fenochka & Igor Malakhov

‘I Can’t Breathe’ video by Tasya Krugovyh

‘Police State’ video by Nadya Tolokonnikova, Ricky Reed, Cara Salimando & Ricky Reed

‘Organs’ video by Kiev and I.M.

Tracklist:

‘Punk Prayer’

‘Police State’

‘Such A Dick’

‘Straight Outta Vagina’

