Video I by I 09.04.20

Extreme jazz duo Tomat Petrella combine digital and analogue techniques on ‘Tau Ceti E’

Filmmaker Camilla Soave draws together archive footage into a synapse-searing music video.

Tomat Petrella is the noisy avant-jazz duo made up of electronic artist Davide Tomat and world famous trombone player Gianluca Petrella. Originally coming together in 2014 when Tomat happened to hear Petrella playing a DJ set in a bar in Turin, the duo released their debut album, Kepler, back in 2018.

Taking Petrella’s trombone lines as raw material, David Tomat uses effects, processing and editing to transform his sound into densely layered electronic compositions. ‘Tau Ceti E’ is a standout track from their 2018 debut, bouncing industrial sound design off Petrella’s evocative playing.

Filmmaker Camilla Soave draws together archive footage of nature and old sci-fi movies into a synapse-searing visual accompaniment, synching the duo’s aggressive rhythms with choppy editing and arresting imagery.

Kepler is out now and is taken from Kepler, via !K7 Records.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, artists need our support more than ever. You can support Tomat Petrella by buying their music from Bandcamp.

Watch next: Litter Frog explores Kurdish folklore and her own family history in ‘The Angel’s Voice’ video

Tags:

Share this story

Related Stories

More from Featured Stories

Latest Stories

Latest

Share Tweet
+

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

The Vinyl Factory Group, trading as: The Vinyl Factory, Vinyl Factory Manufacturing, Phonica Records, FACT Magazine, FACT TV, Spaces Magazine, Vinyl Space, and The Store X, uses cookies and similar technologies to give you a better experience, enabling things like:

- basic site functions
- ensuring secure, safe transactions
- secure account login
- remembering account, browser, and regional preferences
- remembering privacy and security settings
- analyzing site traffic and usage
- personalized search, content, and recommendations
- helping us understand the audience
- showing relevant, targeted ads on and off our web properties

Detailed information can be found on our Privacy Policy page.

Privacy Policy

Required
You read and agreed to our Privacy Policy.

Required Cookies & Technologies

Some of the technologies we use are necessary for critical functions like security and site integrity, account authentication, security and privacy preferences, internal site usage and maintenance data, and to make the site work correctly for browsing and transactions.

Cookies Used

Required
gdpr, woocommerce_cart_hash, woocommerce_items_in_cart, _wp_wocommerce_session, sucuri_cloudproxy_uuid_*

Site Customisation

Cookies and similar technologies are used to improve your experience, to do things like:

- remember your login, general, and regional preferences
- personalize content, search, recommendations, and offers

Without these technologies, things like personalised recommendations, your account preferences, or localisation may not work correctly.

Cookies Used

wp-settings-*

Personalised Advertising

These technologies are used for things like:

- personalised ads
- to limit how many times you see an ad
- to understand usage via Google Analytics
- to understand how you got to our web properties
- to ensure that we understand the audience and can provide relevant ads

We do this with social media, marketing, and analytics partners (who may have their own information they’ve collected). Saying no will not stop you from seeing our ads, but it may make them less relevant or more repetitive.

Cookies Used

_ga, _gid, gat,_gads,_fbp