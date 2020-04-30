MFO Presents: Nervous System 2020 – ‘Self-Optimization Cell’

A runner strives for self-improvement via remote-access spirituality.

In this section of Nervous System 2020, Berlin-based audiovisual artist MFO interrogates the relationship between the commodification of health and fitness through technology and the consumer’s obsession with seeking the best versions of themselves.

Secluded in a sealed chamber with nothing but a running machine, the runner, played by contemporary dancer Angele Micaux, strives for self-improvement through exercise, before looking to other, more esoteric ways to attain the perfect form.

‘Self-Optimization Cell’ is the third and final act of Nervous System 2020, a “performance installation” incorporating dance, spatial sound and holographic lighting. The work was commissioned for the 2019 edition of Berlin Atonal and features choreography from Guillaume Marie and sound design from Gediminas Žygus, aka G.G. Biberkopf.

