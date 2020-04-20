Video, Series, Audiovisual I by I 20.04.20

MFO Presents: Nervous System 2020 – ‘Intercoastal Exchange’

Over the next two weeks we’re showcasing the work of audiovisual artist Marcel Weber, aka MFO.

Berlin artist Marcel Weber has been directing and producing audiovisual performances, video works and installations since 2001.

As MFO he has worked with some of the most highly regarded experimental musicians in the world, including Ben Frost, Tim Hecker, Grouper, Roly Porter and Kara-Lis Coverdale. His experiments with images, light and space have been shown at the British Film Institute, the Barbican, the Centre Pompidou and CERN and he has been featured on the bill at festivals including CTM, Transmediale, MUTEK, Unsound and Berlin Atonal, at which he is an artist in residence.

It was at the 2019 edition of Atonal that Weber enlisted the talents of choreographer Guillaume Marie and sound artist G.G. Biberkopf for Nervous System 2020, an installation combining dance, spatial sound and holographic imagery, channeling influences as diverse as k-pop, trigonometry and gaming culture.

Spread out across the ground floor of the monolithic Kraftwerk building in three decentralised and unconnected chambers, the work is an interrogation of the internet age, inviting the spectator to gaze through a blurry filter at demonstrations of the contemporary necessity for constant high-tech companionship.

In this section of the piece, entitled ‘Intercoastal Exchange’, a YouTuber, played by María Stamenkovic Herranz, teaches an audience of A.I. bots lessons in emotional studies and empathy.

We will be presenting the work of MFO over the next two weeks. For more information about Marcel Weber, head over to his website and follow him on Instagram.

Watch next: NONOTAK Studio transforms the Farol Santander in Porto Alegre, Brazil in 'GIANTS'

