Arca is caught up in a demonic love affair in the video for ‘Time’

A purple devil cheers Arca on as she rides a mechanical bull in a pair of laser angel wings.

Arca dons laser mascara and angel wings in the video for her new single, ‘Time’, in which she rides a mechanical bull while she is cheered on by a purple devil, played by audiovisual artist Carlos Sáez.

The video follows the jaw-dropping visual for ‘Nonbinary’, in which director Frederik Heyman reimagines Botticelli’s The Birth Of Venus as the mechanised assemblage of Arca, as she transforms herself into a cybernetically-enhanced mutant goddess.

‘Time’ is taken from Arca’s forthcoming album, KiCk i, which arrives on June 26 and is available to pre-order now.

Watch next: How To Make A Track – Lyra Pramuk