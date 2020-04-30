Arca transforms into a mutant goddess Venus in ‘Nonbinary’

The first single from her forthcoming album, KiCk i.

Arca transforms herself into a cybernetically-enhanced mutant goddess in the video for ‘Nonbinary’, in which director Frederik Heyman reimagines Botticelli’s The Birth Of Venus as the mechanized assemblage of Alejandra Ghersi.

The new track opens Arca’s forthcoming album, KiCk i. “I’m asking for recognition that we have multiple selves without denying that there’s a singular unit,” she explained to Paper Magazine. “I want to be seen as an ecosystem of minor self-states without being stripped of the dignity of being a whole.”

‘Nonbinary’ follows the release of @@@@@, an hour-long transmission combining speculative fiction, Ballardian fetish and mutant electronics that was broadcast on Arca’s own DIVA EXPERIMENTAL.FM.

For more information on Arca you can find her on Twitch, join her #Mutants1000000 and subscribe to her Patreon.

