YLTCU presents The Children Of Dagon, an audiovisual mixtape

London producer YLTCU shares The Children Of Dagon, an audiovisual mixtape that features 20 minutes of all-new material, accompanied with a frenetic video montage from Jake Plisken, the man behind Just Jam‘s iconic visuals.

Moving from dusty, tea-stained jungle to half-speed trip-hop instrumentals, through frazzled IDM and eerie, head-shrinking ambient, YLTCU offers up a fresh batch of forward-thinking compositions and textural club productions.

The Children Of Dagon was edited by YLTCU, and features footage from IMPATV, DLGHT, Paulina Korobkiewicz, Laurie Robins, YLTCU, Dancing Elmo, Suspicious Observers and V/A.

The audiovisual mixtape follows Controlled Folly, the producer’s fêted debut for NoCorner, volumes one and two of Dagon Hours, as well as last year’s TRAX BAE.

The Children Of Dagon is out now.

