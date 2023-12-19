Fact Live: Bruce – Broken

Bruce showcases his stunning new sound with a haunting medley, performed live on the XR stage at 180 Studios.

Larry McCarthy, the artist also known as Bruce, joins forces with artist Mooje and stylist Holly Gillman to provide a glimpse of his stunning live show with a medley of three new songs, captured on the XR stage at 180 Studios. Over the course of 2023 the artist has slowly revealed his metamorphosis from intricate club producer to lovelorn pop crooner, having stepped away from club music as the industry collapsed during the pandemic.

Drawing as much inspiration from tearful Country icons Johnny Cash, Lee Hazelwood and Marty Robbins as legendary pop contortionists David Sylvian, Scott Walker and Björk, McCarthy sheds the precision of his club constructions in favour of ragged emotion, rewiring his production wizardry to coax out more direct expression and fresh clarity from eternal themes of yearning, desire, love and the turbulence and pain that draws in their wake.

Crashing out in a swirl of cacophony and catharsis, ‘Broken’ trips over two-step skip and amorous bellows, what McCarthy calls “a corrupting seduction; to be toyed with and teased, to the point of agony and resentment, that only stokes the flame of lust and longing.”

Fact Live: Bruce Credits

Written & Performed by Bruce

Art Direction & Animation – Mooje

Stylist – Holly Gillman

Costume Designer – Anna Roggenhofer

Director of Photography – Kamil Dymek

Technical Director – Pawel Ptak

Producer – Henry Bruce-Jones

Filmed live at 180 Studios, for Fact

