RVNG Intl. announce LGBTQ benefit compilation, Peaceful Protest

Inspired by Moogfest.

RVNG Intl. have released a limited edition triple cassette compilation Peaceful Protest that will benefit LGBTQ Center Of Durham. It is on sale this weekend at Moogfest and at RVNG’s New York brick and mortar shop, Commend, as well as on Bandcamp. There are only 200 copies.

Inspired by Moogfest’s invitation to soundtrack a mediation space at this weekend’s festival, RNVG decided to take the music a step further. Peaceful Protest features “six long-form compositions and recordings from Baltra, Kate NV, Zach Cooper, You’re Me, C. Lavender and Raica spread across three cassettes housed in a canvas package, lovingly designed by WWFG, screen printed by Keegan Mills Cooke and stitched by Hailey Desjardins.”

Preview some of Moscow musician Kate NV’s ‘ДЛЯ / FOR’ below.

