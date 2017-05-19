One Direction’s Liam Payne just dropped his debut solo track and it sounds like YG

Written by Ed Sheeran and featuring Migos’ Quavo.

Liam Payne has released his debut solo single, titled ‘Strip That Down’.

Dropping one week after the release of former One Direction band mate Harry Styles’ debut solo album, the track sees Payne make good on his recent promise of exploring a more hip-hop sound. Listen below.

We hope YG and CT Beats have writing credits on the track: the beat bears a pretty strong similarity to their Drake and Kamaiyah-featuring 2016 smash ‘Why You Always Hatin’.

Payne’s debut solo album is expected later this year.

