Live Nation is selling a $799 “festival passport”

Who the hell buys a $799 festival passport?

Global concert giant Live Nation has introduced a $799 “festival passport”, which allows holders to attend over 90 of its festivals around the world.

Holders of the passport can attend any or all of the festivals organized by Live Nation in 2017, whether the event is sold out or not.

The promoter is responsible for over 90 festivals across the globe, including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Reading Festival, Parklife, Creamfields, EDC and Governor’s Ball.

Anyone wishing to camp at any of the festivals must contact Live Nation no less than two weeks before the event to request space, but other than that, the pass seems to allow you to just turn up unannounced.

Anyone with a spare $799 plus all the money for airfares to travel between them will be able to buy one of the passes from Live Nation on May 22 at 10am PST.

The festival passport isn’t the only unusual innovation from Live Nation in the past year: last summer, it introduced airport-inspired security fast lanes at festivals.