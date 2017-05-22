Underground Resistance accuse Armin van Buuren of plagiarizing logo for Ibiza party

“To those who steal culture, you have been warned.”

Detroit techno collective Underground Resistance have accused Dutch producer and DJ Armin van Buuren of plagiarizing their name and logo for his new Ibiza residency.

The flyer for U R With Armin van Buuren features the trance veteran alongside a “UR” logo that looks a lot like the one that’s been used by Underground Resistance for over two decades.

“Is there no shame? What happened to electronic creativity? What the fuck is it all about the money??,” Underground Resistance wrote on Facebook. “To ‘those who know’ MOVE TO CONDITION RED!! To those who steal culture, you have been warned”.

“There’s no excuse for this,” UR label manager Cornelius Harris told RA in a statement. “It’s lazy and irresponsible of the artist AND promoter. I’m all for folks having fun regardless of the style of music, but that can be done without trying to exploit the years of work that another artist has put in for your own benefit.

“Van Buuren offers no explanation for it, simply calling U R ‘my new concept’ and leaving it at that. Sorry man, no fucking way.”

FACT has reached out to van Buuren’s representative for comment.