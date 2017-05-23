Yally, Powell and Russell Haswell to play next Diagonal party in London

Raime‘s jungle-inspired project make their live London debut next month.

Powell‘s Diagonal label will host its first London party in over two years next month, with Yally making their live debut in the capital.

Yally – the jungle, garage and grime-inspired dancefloor alias of Blackest Ever Black duo Raime, who released the Dread Risk/No U-Eff-O 12″ on Diagonal in March – will headline the event at London’s Elektrowerkz venue on June 15.

Noise veteran Russell Haswell will also perform live, while Blackest Ever Black boss and owner of new London record store Low Company will provide DJ support.

Diagonal founder Powell will also play a DJ set on the night. The artist, who last year released his debut album on XL Recordings, is set to release a new mini-LP called New Beta Vol. 1 on June 9.

Tickets for the event can be purchased in advance here. Listen to Yally’s ‘Dread Risk’ below.

