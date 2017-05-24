Eleven tracks selected for their summer vibes.

Miami DJ and producer Jubilee’s Magic City compilations have become an annual ritual, paeans to her home city’s booty bass sounds and the way it parties like no other in the summer.

Released today via Opening Ceremony, Magic City III is another pinpoint evocation of nighttime sweat and seedy South Beach glamour. Ikonika, fresh off her third album Distractions, and Untold are two of the biggest names on the compilation; highlights also include Olive T’s yearning ‘270 Degrees’ and Burt Fox’s spectacular reimagining of Opus III’s Nineties rave classic ‘It’s A Fine Day’.

Stream Magic City III and check the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Free Magic – ‘404 143’

02. Opus III – ‘It’s A Fine Day (Burt Fox Remix)’

03. Orlando – ‘Cute’

04. Ikonika – ‘Riposte’

05. Untold – ‘Dolphin Tag’

06. Olive T – ‘270 Degrees’

07. Proper Villains – ‘Spazzmatik Bass’

08. Astrolith – ‘Ultragel’

09. Doctor Jeep – ‘Hydra VIP’

10. Mobilegirl – ‘Vivibass’

11. Katie Rex – ‘Pressure’

