Lana del Rey unveils release date for new album Lust For Life

Featuring Stevie Nicks and The Weeknd.

Lana Del Rey has announced the release date of her eagerly awaited new album Lust For Life. Del Rey tweeted this morning (May 25) that the album – her fifth studio LP to date – will land on July 21.

Lust For Life features previously released tracks ‘Love’, ‘Cherry’, ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’, as well as collaborations with The Weeknd and Stevie Nicks.

Earlier this week, the ‘Video Games’ artist explained that the album’s Stevie Nicks collaboration, ‘Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems’, came at the suggestion of her producer Rick Nowels – who went to high school with the Fleetwood Mac legend.

Watch the video for the LP’s title track, which features The Weeknd, below.