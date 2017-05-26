The Avalanches are working on a new album

“The new music is really light, it’s some of the best stuff we’ve done.”

The Avalanches are already in the studio working on the follow-up to last year’s Wildflower.

Speaking to Australian radio station FBI Radio, Robbie Chater revealed that the band have been recording new music since getting back from their recent US tour.

“It’s been flowing so quickly,” Chater remarked of the new album. “I think getting Wildflower out of the way and following up Since I Left You feels like a weight’s been lifted.”

Chater goes on to describe the the new music as “really light,” calling it “some of the best stuff we’ve done.” He added that the band have eight songs to play to the label and hinted that the album could be out as early as next year, but “definitely soon.” [via Pitchfork]

