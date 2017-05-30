Imagine that.

Nas and Lauryn Hill have announced a short North American tour that will kick off this September in Chicago.

Reggae singer Chronixx will open 11 of the scheduled dates with comedian Hannibal Buress opening the remaining six dates. In a joint statement about the tour, Nas said: “This is history… Better late than never. Life is good!”

Watch the video for their classic 1996 collaboration ‘If I Ruled the World’ below.

Tour Dates:

Sep 07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sep 08 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

Sep 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sep 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

Sep 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

Sep 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Sep 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

Sep 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater

Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place

Sep 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

Sep 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory

Sep 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Oct 03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater

Oct 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum