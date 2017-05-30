Imagine that.
Nas and Lauryn Hill have announced a short North American tour that will kick off this September in Chicago.
Reggae singer Chronixx will open 11 of the scheduled dates with comedian Hannibal Buress opening the remaining six dates. In a joint statement about the tour, Nas said: “This is history… Better late than never. Life is good!”
Watch the video for their classic 1996 collaboration ‘If I Ruled the World’ below.
Tour Dates:
Sep 07 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sep 08 – Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
Sep 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sep 12 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
Sep 14 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
Sep 15 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Sep 20 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
Sep 22 – Miami, FL @ Bayfront Park Amphitheater
Sep 23 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place
Sep 27 – Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
Sep 28 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Irving Music Factory
Sep 30 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Oct 03 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct 05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
Oct 07 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct 10 – Seattle, WA @ WaMu Theater
Oct 11 – Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum