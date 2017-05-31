Dälek announce seventh album and North American tour

Their first album on Ipecac since 2009.

Newark experimental hip-hop outfit Dälek will release their seventh album, Endangered Philosophies, on September 1. A North American tour alongside Daughters will precede it in June.

The album finds the trio returning to the Ipecac label, with whom they released four albums between 2002-09 before taking a hiatus, then returning with 2016’s Asphalt For Eden on metal imprint Profound Lore.

Check Dälek’s tour dates below.

May 31 – Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

Jun 01 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck

Jun 02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club

Jun 03 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom

Jun 04 – Washington, DC @ DC9

Oct 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head (Days of Darkness Festival)

Read next: Dälek are the hip-hop experimentalists who were colliding rap and noise long before Death Grips