Dälek announce seventh album and North American tour

By , May 31 2017
Experimental hip-hop pioneer Dälek

Their first album on Ipecac since 2009.

Newark experimental hip-hop outfit Dälek will release their seventh album, Endangered Philosophies, on September 1. A North American tour alongside Daughters will precede it in June.

The album finds the trio returning to the Ipecac label, with whom they released four albums between 2002-09 before taking a hiatus, then returning with 2016’s Asphalt For Eden on metal imprint Profound Lore.

Check Dälek’s tour dates below.

May 31 – Montréal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz
Jun 01 – Toronto, ON @ Hard Luck
Jun 02 – Detroit, MI @ El Club
Jun 03 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Ballroom
Jun 04 – Washington, DC @ DC9
Oct 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head (Days of Darkness Festival)

Read next: Dälek are the hip-hop experimentalists who were colliding rap and noise long before Death Grips

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Kenyan rapper and producer Nu Fvnk is helping pave the way to a Nu Nairobi

May 31 2017

Kenyan rapper and producer Nu Fvnk is helping pave the way to a...
Arcade Fire’s new album may be called Infinite Content

May 31 2017

Arcade Fire's new album may be called Infinite Content

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+