Mister Saturday Night celebrate special 250th party, announce compilation

Their permanent venue is currently being built.

Brooklyn institution Mister Saturday Night have announced Mister250, a special party commemorating their 250th night followed by a new compilation.

It’s also a victory lap for the DJ duo of Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin after they raised over $100,000 on Kickstarter to help build a permanent indoor venue and quality soundsystem for their venue for their space Nowadays.

The compilation, titled Mister Saturday Night: Then and Now, will bring together songs that “have come to define the party” as well as some new additions. It will be available in a 3LP set, as a mix on CD and in both forms digitally.

Mister250 takes place June 25 and the compilation is out June 30. Take a look at the tracklist below.

Tracklisting:

01. Menelik Wossenatchu – ‘Tezeta’

02. Soul Bros. Inc – ‘Pyramid’

03. ESB – ‘On Cue’

04. Baba Stiltz – ‘Aches’

05. FaltyDL – ‘Hardcourage’

06. Marcellus Pittman – ‘There’s Somebody Out There’

07. Soft Rocks – ‘Talking Jungle (Justin Van Der Volgen Remix)’

08. Kerrier District – ‘Let’s Dance & Freak’

09. Dennis Ferrer – ‘The Red Room (OBJ Vocal Mix)’

10. Oni Ayhun/Rroxymore/Jaguar Woman/Aquarian Jugs – ‘DR-1’

11. Alden Tyrell featuring Jack Marks – ‘All We Need’

12. HVCK – ‘Domino’

13. Bourbon and Maxx – ‘Mystery Man’

14. Mystic Pleasure – ‘Back Door (Getting Down)’