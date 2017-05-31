Mister Saturday Night celebrate special 250th party, announce compilation

Mister Saturday Night celebrate special 250th, announce compilation

Their permanent venue is currently being built.

Brooklyn institution Mister Saturday Night have announced Mister250, a special party commemorating their 250th night followed by a new compilation.

It’s also a victory lap for the DJ duo of Justin Carter and Eamon Harkin after they raised over $100,000 on Kickstarter to help build a permanent indoor venue and quality soundsystem for their venue for their space Nowadays.

The compilation, titled Mister Saturday Night: Then and Now, will bring together songs that “have come to define the party” as well as some new additions. It will be available in a 3LP set, as a mix on CD and in both forms digitally.

Mister250 takes place June 25 and the compilation is out June 30. Take a look at the tracklist below.

Tracklisting:

01. Menelik Wossenatchu – ‘Tezeta’
02. Soul Bros. Inc – ‘Pyramid’
03. ESB – ‘On Cue’
04. Baba Stiltz – ‘Aches’
05. FaltyDL – ‘Hardcourage’
06. Marcellus Pittman – ‘There’s Somebody Out There’
07. Soft Rocks – ‘Talking Jungle (Justin Van Der Volgen Remix)’
08. Kerrier District – ‘Let’s Dance & Freak’
09. Dennis Ferrer – ‘The Red Room (OBJ Vocal Mix)’
10. Oni Ayhun/Rroxymore/Jaguar Woman/Aquarian Jugs – ‘DR-1’
11. Alden Tyrell featuring Jack Marks – ‘All We Need’
12. HVCK – ‘Domino’
13. Bourbon and Maxx – ‘Mystery Man’
14. Mystic Pleasure – ‘Back Door (Getting Down)’

