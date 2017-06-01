Bok Bok announces Salvage 2017 EP, listen to ‘Island Hopping’

Made for “sweaty, blacked-out dancefloors”.

Night Slugs co-founder Bok Bok is back with a new four-track EP on the label next week.

Salvage 2017 is described in a press release as the London producer’s “most directly grime-informed material” since the Southside EP from 2011.

The tracks were reportedly built with “raw” 12-bit samples and are intended as tracks for “sweaty, blacked-out dancefloors”. It’s Bok Bok’s first solo EP since 2014’s Your Charizmatic Self, but he’s teamed up with Sweyn Jupiter on two records since then.

Salvage 2017 is released by Night Slugs on June 8. Pre-order it here and listen to ‘Island Hopping’ below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Island Hopping’

02. ‘Salvage Lurkin’

03. ‘Know Already’

04. ‘Pr Drawbridge’