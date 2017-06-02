Chris Cornell’s toxicology report shows prescription drug use

Cornell died on May 18.

Chris Cornell had several pharmaceutical in his system at the time of his death, according to a toxicology report that was obtained by TMZ. The drugs included “Naloxone (Narcan), Butalbital (sedative), Lorazepam (Ativan), Pseudoephedrine (decongestant) and barbiturates.” (Narcan is an “opioid antagonist,” meaning it is used to combat the side effects of an opioid; Ativan is used to treat epilepsy, as well as anxiety.)

Cornell was found dead in a Detroit hotel room last month. It was later reported that his cause of death was suicide.

“Many of us who know Chris well noticed that he wasn’t himself during his final hours and that something was very off. We have learned from this report that several substances were found in his system. After so many years of sobriety, this moment of terrible judgement seems to have completely impaired and altered his state of mind,” Cornell’s widow Vicky told TMZ.

She continued: “Something clearly went terribly wrong and my children and I are heartbroken and are devastated that this moment can never be taken back. We very much appreciate all of the love we have received during this extremely difficult time and are dedicated to helping others in preventing this type of tragedy.”