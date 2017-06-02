Pessimist bridges D&B and techno on debut LP for Blackest Ever Black

British Murder Boys meets Source Direct.

Blackest Ever Black will release the debut album from drum and bass producer Pessimist in July.

Pessimist has been producing for a decade, releasing music on labels such as Samurai, Osiris and Blackest Ever Black’s A14 sub-label, where he’s been pushing what the label calls a “futuristic” take on the genre.

According to Blackest Ever Black, his self-titled debut LP sees him “bridge the sonics and sensibilities of D&B and techno”, with a sound that it compares to the music of T++.

“At times it feels like the missing link between British Murder Boys and Source Direct, or what might have happened if late 90s UK junglists had listened more closely to Chain Reaction,” the label says.

Pessimist is released on Blackest Ever Black on July 21. Pre-order the LP here, and listen to album cut ‘Spirals’ below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Intro’

02. ‘Bloom’

03. ‘Grit’

04. ‘Spirals’

05. ‘Glued ft. Loop Faction’

06. ‘War Cry’

07. ‘Peter Hitchens’

08. ‘No Matter What ft. Overlook’

09. ‘Through The Fog’

10. ‘Outro’