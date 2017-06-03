From her upcoming album Lust For Life.

Lana Del Rey has previewed a song featuring A$AP Rocky and Playboy Carti from her new album. The track, which seems to have been produced by Boi-1da, is one of many that she worked on with them.

We made a lot of good ones but I think we picked the best ones for the record @asaprocky @playboicarti @boi1da A post shared by Lana Del Rey (@lanadelrey) on Jun 2, 2017 at 4:50pm PDT

Rocky and Lana have a pretty long-standing working relationship. He co-starred with her as JFK and Jackie O. in her video for ‘National Anthem’ (which you can watch below) and the two collaborated on track called ‘Ridin’ early in their careers.

Lust For Life is out July 21.