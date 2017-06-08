Atlanta rapper Grip Plyaz has died of cancer

Fans grieve the Southern rapper.

Atlanta rapper Grip Plyaz has died after more than a year of battling cancer, XXL reports.

A local staple with the nickname “King Of Ratchet”, Plyaz launched a GoFundMe last year opening up about his illness. Throughout the last year of his life, Plyaz frequently updated fans on Facebook about his treatments, often maintaining a dark sense of humor.

Plyaz is best remembered for his 2012 mixtape Purp, Wind & Fire, but was still releasing music until this year. His last appearance was on Pregnant Boy’s ‘Fun House’ from the new season of Silicon Valley.

Revisit some of his music below.