Thom Yorke talks “absolutely terrifying” experience scoring Suspiria remake

Thom Yorke has discussed his film score for the upcoming remake of the horror classic Suspiria in a new interview on BBC 6 Music, Pitchfork reports.

The film is the Radiohead frontman’s first time writing a film score, an experience he calls “absolutely terrifying”.

“It’s hard because I’m way out of my comfort zone, and I can’t read music so it’s not like I’m writing for orchestra,” he explains. “I’m building it all myself. In fact, I watched Blade Runner twice at the weekend.”

Though Yorke jokes that he should just rip ideas off from that film, he elaborates on the influence of Vangelis’ score which he said provided “encouragement”.

“Vangelis, it’s his hands that made that … normally a horror movie involves orchestras, these specific things. But Luca [Guadagnino], the director, and Walter [Fasano], the editor, are very much, like, ‘find your own path with it.’ I just have to find a way into it.”

Released in 1977, Dario Argento’s Suspiria follows a young girl attending a prestigious ballet school in Germany who slowly unravels a mystery involving murder, missing students and a coven of witches. The remake stars Tilda Swinton, Dakota Johnson, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

It’s soundtrack by Italian rock band Goblin has often been called the greatest horror film score of all time, something we agreed with in our list of the 100 greatest horror movie soundtracks.

Revisit a track from the original film below.