These Chinese potato chips bags are covered in Bob Dylan lyrics

There are just no chips inside them.

The Chinese translation of Bob Dylan: The Lyrics (1961–2012) is being sold in eight separate pocket-sized volumes… that are individually packaged in potato chips bags covered in Dylan’s lyrics. Sadly, the volumes do not come with chips. (Although, we can hardly imagine what they would taste like.)

Collectors who would have trouble not opening the bags to read the books can get all eight volumes in a much plainer compendium that won’t trigger frequent snack attacks. Check out the website — that requires google translate if you can’t read Chinese — here.