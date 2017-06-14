Watch Bad Gyal’s hypnotic video for ‘Nicest Cocky’

The Spanish dancehall queen strikes again.

Twenty-year-old Barcelona native Bad Gyal has been on a roll this year. Having just released the Dubble Dutch-produced smash hit ‘Jaracanda’ a few weeks back, she’s back again to strike while the iron’s hot.

Her latest video is directed by Roger Guardia and features a track produced by Chilean producer Paul Marmota, a member of the infamous NAAFI crew. ‘Nicest Cocky’ presents a new side to Bad Gyal, highlighting a sound she describes “sad dancehall”.

Watch the video below.