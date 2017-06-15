Bicep to release debut album on Ninja Tune

By , Jun 15 2017
Bicep

Image via: Ninja Tune

Belfast’s finest reveal their first LP.

Belfast-via-London duo Bicep will release their debut album on Ninja Tune on September 1.

According to a press release, Matt McBriar and Andy Ferguson’s first album distills their passion for classic house, techno, electro and Italo disco into one “succinct” record.

The self-titled LP is also described as “loose, raw and energetic enough for the dancefloor, yet refined, artfully composed and contemplative enough for home listening.”

McBriar and Ferguson have been a regular fixture on labels such as Throne of Blood and Aus since 2010, initially coming to prominence through their Feel My Bicep blog.

In recent years, they’ve become a regular fixture on the international circuit, last year appearing in North America, Europe, Japan and Australia.

Bicep will support the album with a 2017 tour including shows at Glastonbury, Roskilde and Dekmantel – full details can be found at the Bicep website.

Listen to album track ‘Aura’ below or at Spotify and Apple Music.

Tracklist:

01. Orca
02 .Glue
03. Kites
04. Vespa
05. Ayaya
06. Spring
07. Drift
08. Opal
09. Rain
10. Ayr
11. Vale
12. Aura

