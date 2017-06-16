DJ Khaled enlists Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for Carlos Santana-sampling ‘Wild Thoughts’

‘Maria, Maria’? More like Rihanna, Rihanna.

DJ Khaled has released a video for ‘Wild Thoughts’ featuring Rihanna and Bryson Tiller, a track from his upcoming album Grateful. The song samples ‘Maria, Maria’ from Carlos Santana’s 1999 guest-packed crossover album Supernatural. The video was shot in the Little Haiti neighborhood of Khaled’s native Miami.

Check out the video – and an incredible picture of Rihanna with Khaled’s baby son and executive producer Asahd – below. Khaled’s Grateful, which also features Beyoncé, Chance the Rapper, Migos and many more is out June 23.