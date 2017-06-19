Mondo unveils Super Castlevania IV soundtrack on vinyl

Simon Belmont’s first 16-bit adventure heads to vinyl.

Mondo has unveiled the next installment in its ongoing Castlevania vinyl soundtrack series with Super Castlevania IV.

A Super Nintendo remake of the original game made, Super Castlevania IV was the series’s debut in the 16-bit era. The soundtrack by Masanori Adachi and Taro Kudo, considered one of the very best of the era, perfected many classic themes from series while adding new ones.

The 2xLP set features a new remastering of the soundtrack, original artwork and two separate colored pressings — a bronze and gold edition and a silver pressing with red splatters.

Meanwhile, Netflix’s upcoming anime adaptation of Castlevania is set to premiere July 7.

Watch a trailer for the upcoming show below and order the soundtrack through Mondo starting June 21.