Stones Throw’s newest signee Sudan Archives releases ‘Come Meh Way’

Her debut EP is out next month.

Sudan Archives, a 23-year-old singer-producer-violinist from Ohio, is the newest signee to legendary LA label Stones Throw and today she releases ‘Come Meh Way’. It is the lead single from the self-taught violinist’s upcoming EP which is due next month.

But don’t take this as the full picture of what’s to come. Sudan Archives influences range from Sudanese fiddlers to modern R&B and what you hear is just a sliver (albeit, an impressive and innovative sliver!) of the varied sound palette she is working with. We suggest you stay tuned.

Earlier this year, Stones Throw let us explore their incredible Highland Park HQ. Watch FACT TV’s documentary “Our synth weighs a ton: Inside Stones Throw Studios” below.