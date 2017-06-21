Tanya Tagaq releases freebie ‘Frostbite’ for Adult Swim singles series

A new one from the experimental Inuit throat singer.

Tanya Tagaq has released cinematic new track ‘Frostbite’ for free via the Adult Swim singles series. This is not her first partnership with Adult Swim – last year, she appeared on the excellent NOISE compilation they released which also featured contributions from clipping., Melt-Banana, Merzbow and more.

Adult Swim announced their 2017 singles series at the end of last month and the participants are incredible. Stay tuned for more free tracks from the likes of Abra, Brian Eno, Sevdaliza, D∆WN and more.

Check it out below and download it for free here.

Read next: “Everyone is waking up”: Tanya Tagaq on fighting for justice and singing for Björk