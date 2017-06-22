Watch the video for Big Boi and Run the Jewels’ ‘Chase Me’

A track for the film Baby Driver.

Big Boi and Run the Jewels reunite for ‘Chase Me’ from the Danger Mouse-produced soundtrack for Baby Driver.

The film, which was directed by Edgar Wright (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz), features Divergent star Ansel Elgort as a young getaway driver in a role that is unfortunately not an homage to Ryan Gosling in Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive. Elgort, who is also an EDM DJ, takes the wheel of a getaway car in this video, too, only here he’s assisting El-P.

Check out the clip below. Baby Driver is out next Friday, June 28.