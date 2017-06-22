Radiohead release chilling video for OK Computer rarity ‘Man of War’

Another unreleased track from OKNOTOK.

In anticipation of Radiohead’s 20th anniversary reissue of OK Computer tomorrow, the band have unveiled the unreleased track ‘Man Of War’ with a chilling new video.

Directed by Colin Read, the video follows a man walking with abrupt, seamless edits between night and day. The video is picturesque in daylight, but in the hellish night sequences he’s anxiously pursued by strangers as the two realities gradually bleed into one another.

‘Man Of War’ follows another recent video for ‘I Promise’, another unreleased rarity included in the reissue.

Watch the video below and look for OKNOTOK tomorrow June 23.