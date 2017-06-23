Listen to Vince Staples’ fierce new album Big Fish Theory

Featuring Kendrick Lamar, Bon Iver and more.

Vince Staples’ new album Big Fish Theory has finally hit streaming services. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

Staples’ first full-length release since 2015’s Summertime ‘06, the record features guest spots from Damon Albarn, A$AP Rocky, Rick Ross, Jimmy Edgar and SOPHIE as well as Kendrick Lamar and Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon.

Vernon’s track is just one of the album’s many moments with a UK flavor, merging the 22, A Million‘s vocals with garage beats. Elsewhere, ‘Alyssa’ starts with a spoken word sample of Amy Winehouse.

Check out the record in full below. Staples heads on tour next next month with Gorillaz and Danny Brown.

