City the Beatmaster – Against The Clock

A YouTube beatmaker extraordinaire takes the 10-minute challenge.

City the Beatmaster has been wowing YouTube viewers with his MPC skills for years, and recently impressed us with a mindblowing entry to our quickfire Instagram production challenge, #FACTInstabeats.

We thought we’d push the New Jersey native’s skills even further, inviting him to take the Against The Clock challenge and make a track in 10 minutes. If you like Araabmuzik, this one’s for you.

Watch next: Sowall – Against The Clock