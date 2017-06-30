Sony to start pressing vinyl records again for first time in three decades

Originally posted by The Vinyl Factory

New pressing plant set to open in Japan.

Sony Music will resume pressing vinyl records for the first time in almost thirty years, when it opens a new plant in Japan’s Shizuoka Prefecture in March 2018.

Picking up where it left off in 1989, when Sony ceased in-house domestic vinyl production to focus on CDs, the pressing plant follows news earlier this year that Sony Music has installed a cutting lathe in its Tokyo studio.

As Nikkei reports, the first wave of albums lined up will be largely Japanese reissues and bigger contemporary releases, although the concerted steps taken by Sony to re-introduce its own pressing facility in the last few months augers well for expansion in this area, with the company indicating they will accept orders from outside labels.

Earlier this year, a new pressing plant opened in Berlin with the aim to serve small and medium labels.

Read next: Vinyl fantasy: Is the record boom bad for new music?