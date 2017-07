No Tidal subscription needed.

Jay-Z’s 4:44 album is now available to download for free from Tidal without a subscription.

According to Complex, by visiting 444.TIDAL.com and entering the voucher code “SPRINT”, you can download the whole album.

Tidal editorial director Elliott Wilson shared a screenshot of the free download page on his Instagram account, while the voucher code “SPRINT” first began circulating on a Reddit thread.