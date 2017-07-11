The club, “as we know it know”, will have its last club night on August 5.

NYC nightclub and concert venue Webster Hall is set to close its doors for renovations next month and will reopen under new management. The East Village mainstay was purchased earlier this year by AEG (the forces behind Coachella and other larger corporate music events) and Brooklyn Sports & Entertainment, who own Barclays Center and the oft-maligned Terminal 5. Its booking will be handled by Bowery Presents, who AEG bought last year.

Webster Hall general manager writes on Facebook:

“Ladies and Gentlemen/Friends and Family:

Sad but true, the legendary and world-famous Webster Hall has been sold and will close as we know it for its final club night on Saturday August 5th, 2017, which just so happens to be my birthday, which is certainly somehow apropos. It will be closed for an undisclosed period of time for demo, reno and transition to corporate ownership under Barclays/AEG/Bowery Presents. I highly recommend that you all stop by before the end of this era to pay your respects to the Ballingers and the building for providing us with a lifetimes worth of memories. There are only 12 club nights left. Please come celebrate our rich 25 year history of being the biggest, baddest and longest running nightclub in the history of New York City.”

According to XXL, performance space The Marlin Room will be converted into a bar and waiting area for the upstairs main space. No word on what will happen to the intimate basement space The Studio, where many artists have their first NYC performance, including Odd Future back in 2010.

The club, one of New York’s last independently-run venues, hosted parties such as House Party, a celebration of ’90s hip-hop DJed by Just Blaze with a rotating cast of guests like Funkmaster Flex, Melo-X and VA$HTIE. House Party had their last Webster Hall event this past March.