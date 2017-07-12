Lana Del Rey releases two new tracks featuring A$AP Rocky

Jul 12 2017
Lana Del Rey is pro-moon magic, anti-Donald Trump

Produced by Boi-1da.

Lana Del Rey will put out her fourth full-length Lust For Life next Friday, but has dropped two new tracks featuring A$AP Rocky before its release. The tracks, ‘Groupie Love’ and ‘Summer Bummer’ which also features Playboi Carti, were teased by Lana earlier this summer via Instagram.

Lust For Life also features collaborations with Stevie Nicks, as well The Weeknd, who appears on the title track. You can hear that, as well as album new cuts ‘Coachella – Woodstock In My Mind’ and ‘Love’ before the album’s release on July 21.

