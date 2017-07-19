Danny L Harle – Against The Clock

Huge bubbly euphoria from Huge Danny.

PC Music languish in candy-coated, hyperactive pop music, but Danny L Harle is the label’s vanguard. He takes inspiration from the genre’s most successful songwriters and producers Max Martin, as he told FACT at SXSW 2016, and ‘Super Natural’ his collaboration with Carly Rae Jepsen, was one of the best tracks of last year. He just keeps adding to his ear worm acumen.

FACT TV linked up with Danny in his North London studio where he made one of signature tracks in less than Against The Clock’s requisite 10 minutes. Using a variety or custom plug-ins, an explosion sample and a Clean Bandit hook, he conjured something just as sticky and sweet as the Monster energy drink he sipped throughout.

Danny L Harle’s latest EP 1UL is out now.

Listen to the full track below.