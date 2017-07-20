Hear the hypnotic first single ‘Separating’.

French electronic composer Colleen, aka Cécile Schott, has announced her sixth album, A flame my love, a frequency, will be out this fall on Thrill Jockey.

For the follow-up to 2015’s excellent Captain Of None, Colleen sets aside her usual viola da gamba to embrace an entirely electronic setup of Moog pedals and Critter and Guitari synthesizers. You can hear the hypnotic results of her new approach on the first single ‘Separating’.

The album is described as the closest Schott has come to a concept album. Exploring themes of life and death and the extreme beauty and brutality of nature, the album was also inspired by a trip in 2015 where Schott found herself a few hours from being at the site of one of the 2015 Paris terror attacks.

Look for A flame my love, a frequency October 20 and find the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘November’

02. ‘Separating’

03. ‘Another World’

04. ‘Winter Dawn’

05. ‘Summer Night (Bat Song)’

06. ‘The Stars vs. Creatures’

07. ‘One Warm Spark’

08. ‘A flame my love, a frequency’