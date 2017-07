The next visual from 4:44.

Jay Z has released a video for ‘Kill Jay Z’, the opening track off his new album 4:44.



The video is directed by Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz and follows videos ‘The Story Of O.J.’, ‘Bam’ and the title track ‘4:44’.

Listen to 4:44 here and watch the visual for ‘The Story Of O.J.’ below.