More than 90 people hospitalized at Chance the Rapper show

Many of the underage attendees experienced “severe intoxication.”

More than 90 people were hospitalized during a Chance the Rapper concert in Connecticut on Friday (July 21).

According to the Associated Press, many underage attendees at Hot 93.7’s Hot Jam concert at Xfinity Theatre were taken to nearby hospitals for excessive drinking.

Hartford Deputy Chief Brian Foley said the crowd was largely made up of teens and people in their early 20s. Tailgating, partying and excessive alcohol consumption were “extremely prevalent.”

Police made 50 underage drinking referrals. Several other arrests were made throughout the evening.

Kyle, PnB Rock and ANoyd were also performing at the event.