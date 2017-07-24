Drake teases new music sampling Peverelist

By , Jul 24 2017
Teased while on a late night run.

Drake has teased a new song featuring a sample of the dubstep track ‘Roll With The Punches’ by producer Peverelist.

The video features Drake and three others (including boxer Gervonta Davis who originally shared the clip) jogging at night to the new track.

‘Roll With The Punches’ was originally released on Tom Ford’s label, Punch Drunk, in 2007. Drake shared a remix of the track by Majid Jordan on his Ovo Sound Radio show last year.

Drake’s last release was More Life this spring. Listen to the original ‘Roll With The Punches’ below.

