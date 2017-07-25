Hear Oneohtrix Point Never remix Ryuichi Sakamoto’s ‘Andata’

From an upcoming remix album of the composer’s new async.

Oneohtrix Point Never has shared a remix of Ryuichi Sakamoto’s ‘Andata’, the opening track from the Japanese composer’s brilliant new album async.

The remix will appear on a companion release of async remixes out this fall that will also include Blade Runner 2049 composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, Arca, Cornelius, Motion Graphics, Electric Youth, and more.

async is out now via Milan Records. Read more about it in our round-up of the year’s best albums so far and stream it below.

Read next: The Returned: Ryuichi Sakamoto on recovery, The Revenant and David Bowie